Reports | Arsenal in negotiations with Brazilian club Corinthians over move for Willian
Today at 4:47 PM
According to ESPN, Arsenal are in discussions with Corinthians over a potential move for Willian this summer as a free-transfer. The former Chelsea man was signed by the North London club last summer, but the Brazilian has struggled to establish himself under Mikel Arteta scoring only one goal.
Ever since his free-transfer move from Chelsea, Willian has failed to make any sort of impact for Arsenal and has scored only one goal in 37 appearances. The Brazilian is one of the highest earners in the squad and the North London club is keen to get him off the books. Reports have indicated that Willian is keen to seal a move away from the Emirates as well although it is understood that his preference is to remain in Europe if possible.
However, ESPN has reported that talks are underway between Arsenal and Corinthians over a move for the Brazilian on a free transfer. The forward’s wages, which are over £150,000 a week, are proving to be a huge stumbling block for the Brazilian club. The conclusion of a deal will likely hinge on Arsenal agreeing to continue paying a percentage of the 33-year-old's wages after his departure.
But Arsenal are likely to push a sale through even if it means potentially having to cover a part of his wages. Talks continue to progress as all parties hope to find a solution before the end of the transfer window next Tuesday although reports have indicated that should the North Londoners terminate Willian's contract, then a move could take place whenever Corinthians and the forward come to an agreement over a contract.
