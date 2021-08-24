Real Madrid's Federico Valverde signs contract extension until 2027 with €1 billion release clause
Today at 7:16 PM
Federico Valverde has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until at least 2027 that includes a €1 billion release clause. The Uruguayan midfielder has spent the last six years of his career with the Spanish club, having been snapped up from Uruguayan club Penarol as a teenager in 2016.
Federico Valverde has established himself as a key member of Real Madrid's squad since his arrival and now has been handed a new deal that is set to see the midfielder stay with the Spanish outfit for the future. This comes in light of transfer rumours and reports linking the midfielder with a move to Manchester United, amongst other suitors, despite the fact that the Los Blancos have been overly keen on keeping the 23-year-old.
Valverde has made 104 appearances for Real Madrid to date across all competitions with five goals and six assists while also winning three major trophies during his time with the Blancos which includes one La Liga title, one Supercopa de Espana, and the FIFA Club World Cup. The club confirmed the news and revealed that the 23-year-old has penned fresh terms which will see the Uruguayan midfielder stay with Real Madrid through to 2027.
Valverde had already committed his future with Real Madrid until 2025 but now the 23-year-old has agreed to extend his deal by an extra two years. In addition to being given a pay rise, the Uruguayan international has also seen his original release clause of €500 million doubled.
“Real Madrid CF and Fede Valverde have agreed to extend the player's contract, which will remain linked to the club for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2027,” reads a statement on Real Madrid’s website.
👕 #Valverde2027 pic.twitter.com/gctswcq6T9— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 24, 2021
