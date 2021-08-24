Manchester United signing Harry Kane would be differentiator, reveals Gary Neville

The arrivals of former Borussia Dortmund man Jadon Sancho and Champions League winner Raphael Varane has outlined Manchester United 's intentions of bolstering the squad ahead of a four-year trophyless spell at Old Trafford. However, some believe that it's not enough to challenge their rivals especially given the heavy spending that the other Premier League giants have done this summer with Gary Neville prime amongst the many.

The Manchester United legend does not feel United has done enough to challenge for major honours as major rivals such as Manchester City and Chelsea have strengthened their squads by signing Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku respectively. Neville has insisted that United should try to acquire the wantaway Tottenham striker Harry Kane to bolster their hopes of winning the Premier League and also backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to achieve success.

"I still think they'll be short. Chelsea have strengthened with Lukaku, Man City have gone in for Grealish and if they get Kane, there's a massive problem for Man Utd. I don't know why Man Utd aren't going that extra step this transfer window. They've always gone after the best English player in the Premier League historically. Why aren't they going in for Harry Kane?” stated Gary Neville on Sky Sports.

“If Harry Kane entered Man Utd you get to 94, 95 points, [and] they still have to replace Cavani and Martial. Why not get the man now? I don't know if they can win the league with Sancho and Varane. There's a massive expectation to be winning trophies, to be number one. They have to challenge for the title. The manager has to improve things quickly”.