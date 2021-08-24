Hope that Kylian Mbappe stays at PSG but he is not lacking respect, proclaims Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry has insisted that Kylian Mbappe is not 'lacking respect' for his parent club amidst rumours of a move to Real Madrid although he hopes that the forward stays in France. The 22-year old has one year left on his current deal with Paris Saint Germain and has not signed an extension yet.
Ever since he signed for PSG in the summer of 2017, Kylian Mbappe has racked up 174 appearances to date across all competitions. The 22-year-old has been instrumental for the club by scoring 133 goals and providing 63 assists, helping the French team win countless domestic trophies and reach their first Champions League final as well. Not only that, Mbbape has become one of the best players in the world during that time, slowly climbing up the ranks.
However, according to reports from Goal, Real Madrid are willing to test PSG's resolve by making a big-money bid for the Frenchman this summer. It has many fans concerned but Thierry Henry has jumped to the defense of his compatriot as speculation continues to mount. The French legend feels that the whole situation has been blown out of proportion and insists that Mbappe is playing well and responding on the pitch.
"I don't know what is happening with Kylian Mbappe. We can always speculate and say a lot of things. Me, what I see is that he is still there, that he is training, he is walking, he is running and he is trying to create chances for his teammates. He scores, I know that well. He is a player who is also honouring his contract, he is doing nothing bad and he is responding on the pitch, so be happy,” Henry said, in an interview with Amazon Prime
"Like I often say, with an exceptional player we are always looking for the little things wrong. I hope that he will stay at PSG, I hope that he will be good and we will see after that what the future will bring him because it is normal to evaluate things.“But is he lacking in respect towards someone? No, I have not yet seen that. He is there, he is present and he is even playing well."
