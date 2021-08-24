Didn’t like boos at Leroy Sane but he lacks self-confidence right now, admits Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
Today at 6:01 PM
Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that while he didn’t like the fans booing Leroy Sane, he believes that forward is suffering from lack of self confidence. The German international has struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga ever since his move from Manchester City.
While Leroy Sane thrived at Manchester City, the forward’s long injury lay-off in his final season at the club has seen him struggle to recover even two years later. Now at Bayern Munich, Sane finished last season with 10 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, which was his first year at the club but failed to consistently produce for the Bavarians. That has seen many fans and critics alike concerned although things took a nasty turn in his second Bundesliga appearance this season.
It saw Sane replaced at half-time by Julian Nagelsmann and booed off the field by fans which saw both the Bayern boss and the German’s teammates come out to defend him post-game. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has done the same as well but he believes that the forward “lacks self-confidence” at the moment and that needs to change. The former Bayern CEO further added that it’s Nagelsmann’s job to get Sane back on track but Sane needs to find his own way as well.
"I didn't like that. I feel a little sorry for him. He always tries, but he lacks self-confidence. He had a bad last season and the European Championship, which of course doesn't help. Nagelsmann must now try to get him back on track. You have taken too much money into your hands for that," Rummenigge told Bild Live.
Sane isn’t the first Bayern Munich player to be booed off the field with Arjen Robben suffering the same after he missed a penalty in the Champions League final. It saw Rummenigge compare the two forwards and implied that Sane needs to follow in Robben’s footsteps and figure out his way back into the fold.
"[Sane's situation is] comparable to the situation of Arjen Robben. Arjen wanted to leave us, but we rebuilt him and held him. A year later he became the match winner against Dortmund,” he added.
