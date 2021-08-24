Didn’t like boos at Leroy Sane but he lacks self-confidence right now, admits Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

It saw Sane replaced at half-time by Julian Nagelsmann and booed off the field by fans which saw both the Bayern boss and the German’s teammates come out to defend him post-game. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has done the same as well but he believes that the forward “lacks self-confidence” at the moment and that needs to change. The former Bayern CEO further added that it’s Nagelsmann’s job to get Sane back on track but Sane needs to find his own way as well.