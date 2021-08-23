We want Leicester to be competitive, play with identity and look to challenge, proclaims Brendan Rodgers

In light of back-to-back trophy wins, Brendan Rodgers has outlined his philosophy for Leicester City and admitted that he wants the club to be competitive and play with an identity. The Foxes won their first FA Cup last season and beat Manchester City to the Community Shield earlier this season.

Few clubs have been as consistent and competitive as Leicester City have especially ever since Brendan Rodgers took over as their manager. The Foxes have only improved stride after stride with the former Celtic and Liverpool boss in charge with them winning their first FA Cup final last season, and their first trophy since the 2015/16 title. However, while Champions League football and a top four place has alluded them, things are improving at the club.

Yet, this season sees Leicester City amongst the favourites to finish the season amongst the top four although the competition will be tough after heavy spending. Brendan Rodgers reiterated the same and revealed that while Leicester can’t spend as much as their rivals, they need to sustain the standards they’ve maintained over the last few years. The Foxes’ boss further added that it’s going to be even harder this year, after the spending, but they need to do their best.

"Liverpool have their players back. Chelsea are strong anyway and they have brought in Romelu Lukaku. Manchester City will get up to speed and maybe bring one or two in before the window. There is Manchester United. And that is just those four,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"But we can only control ourselves. We are in a really good place as a club if you shine the torch and look at it. We have sustained that position of being up there. The standards that we have set have allowed us to set up a base camp at the top end of this league.

"It is always going to be hard for us to be involved with some of the top teams over 38 games but can we be there, can we be competitive and stay in and around that top? What we want is to be competitive, play with an identity and look to challenge.

"If we can improve, if we can keep the squad as available as we can, get some players back, it would be nice to be competitive in Europe. It would be nice to have a run. We are going to look to really fight in all the competitions. You just never know what will happen,” he added.