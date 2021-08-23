This summer reflects on where Leicester City are as team and club, proclaims Brendan Rodgers
Today at 6:48 PM
Brendan Rodgers believes that convincing and keeping hold of key players this summer indicates the club's growing stature in the game. This comes in light of both Youri Tielemans and James Maddison heavily linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium but the pair opted to stay with the Foxes.
The Foxes have consistently sold their stars for big money in recent years with N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, and Ben Chilwell joining Chelsea while Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire joined Manchester City and Manchester United respectively. A similar transfer for James Maddison was mooted to Arsenal until the North London club signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid with Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira and a few others also linked with a move away.
That has seen Brendan Rodgers admit that he believes that the way Leicester City is perceived in the Premier League and football has changed which is showcased by their transfer business. The Foxes’ boss further added that the club needs to keep their “pipeline of players” active because they need to be prepared if they lose key stars in the future.
"Players have felt the need to move on and further their careers, which is fine, and that's the nature of the game. It will always happen and some of the biggest clubs in the world will lose their players. You've always got to be preparing this pipeline of players going forward so if you do lose them you get the next ones coming in,” Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports.
“That's something we are very clear on as a club. I just think this summer the players have been able to reflect on where we're at as a team and a club and feel they want to be a part of that, which is great news.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.