Reports | Barcelona join AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in battle to sign Bernardo Silva
Today at 4:57 PM
According to Le10 Sport, Barcelona have joined AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Bernardo Silva this summer with the midfielder reportedly set to leave Manchester City. The 27-year-old signed for the Cityzens in 2017 but has struggled to get consistent game-time for the club recently.
Ever since his move from AS Monaco, Bernardo Silva has thrived for Manchester City with the 27-year-old making just over 200 appearances for the club. However, things have changed recently with the midfielder struggling to consistently play for the club and reports have indicated that the arrival of Jack Grealish has further changed things. The Englishman signed for a reported £100 million fee this summer and it has dropped Silva down the pecking order.
But with the Portuguese international being used as a makeweight in a deal for Harry Kane, reports have indicated that Silva is keen on leaving England permanently for Spain. However, Le10 Sport has reported that the 27-year-old has suitors across Europe with Barcelona the latest in a long line of clubs. The Catalan giants have joined Atletico Madrid and AC Milan in the race for Silva although their financial difficulties might hurt any potential move.
However, with injury issues to Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho as well as the hole created by Lionel Messi’s departure, it has seen Barcelona keen on signing a playmaker. AC Milan are also looking at one and believe that Silva is their man especially after his success at both AS Monaco and Manchester City.
