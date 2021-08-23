Reports | Atletico Madrid inching closer towards finalizing deal for Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha
Today at 7:44 PM
According to reports from Goal, Atletico Madrid are closing in on signing Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin but talks with Dusan Vlahovic continue to stall. The defending La Liga champions are trying hard to secure a new striker for their squad before the end of the summer transfer window.
Atletico are in the market for acquiring a new striker after Moussa Dembele returned to Lyon following his loan spell last season. Atletico also sold backup striker Nicolas Ibanez to Mexican side Pachuca in the current transfer window and are thus looking for someone to play alongside, or as backup, for Luis Suarez.
According to reports from Goal, the Los Rojiblancos has identified Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic as their top target but the Italian club have refused to settle for a lower fee during negotiations. The report has indicated that the Spanish club have now turned their attention towards signing Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha as an alternative and are confident of completing a transfer before the market closes on August 31.
The 22-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 appearances for Hertha Berlin and the German club is demanding €25 million for the Brazilian, who guided his country to a gold medal at the Olympic Games earlier this summer. It is understood that Atletico are looking to bring down that asking price and could even submit a loan offer that includes an option to buy with talks between the two clubs are progressing well and a transfer is set to materialize soon.
Agreement in principle between Hertha BSC and Atlético Madrid for a transfer of Matheus Cunha!— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) August 23, 2021
Hertha accepted 30m€ plus bonuses - nothing is signed though.
Everton tried to hijack the deal in the last hours, but the player prefers a move to Spain!#TransferUpdate
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Matheus Cunha
- Luis Suarez
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- Fiorentina
- Hertha Berlin
- Atletico Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.