Reports | Atletico Madrid inching closer towards finalizing deal for Hertha Berlin's Matheus Cunha

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 appearances for Hertha Berlin and the German club is demanding €25 million for the Brazilian, who guided his country to a gold medal at the Olympic Games earlier this summer. It is understood that Atletico are looking to bring down that asking price and could even submit a loan offer that includes an option to buy with talks between the two clubs are progressing well and a transfer is set to materialize soon.