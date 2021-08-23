Olympique Lyon set to sign Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool for £9.5 million fee
Today at 6:33 PM
In a statement, Olympique Lyon have confirmed that they are set to sign Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri for a £9.5 million fee after lengthy negotiations between the two clubs. The Swiss international has been given permission by the Reds to undergo a medical to finalize his imminent departure.
Xherdan Shaqiri struggled to establish himself in the starting lineup for Liverpool over the past two seasons and pursuit for gametime has led the Swiss international in search for greener pastures. It has seen reports indicate that Shaqiri had expressed his desire to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular game time especially with Harvey Elliot, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones ahead of him in the pecking order.
However, Liverpool had reportedly rejected Olympique Lyon's opening bid of £4m earlier this month but a deal has been struck between both parties after lengthy negotiations concluded for a fee of £9.5 million. Shaqiri made 63 appearances for Liverpool as they secured his signing from Stoke in the summer of 2018 after triggering his release clause of £13.75m and he leaves Liverpool as a Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup winner.
Personal terms are already agreed between both parties with the Swiss international understood to be signing a four-year contract with the French club. Lyon also released an official statement on their website confirming the imminent arrival of Xherdan Shaqiri but revealed that the move is subject to a medical.
"Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have finally reached an agreement in principle with Liverpool for the transfer of the Swiss international midfielder, Xherdan Shaqiri," reads the statement on the club's website.
"Shaqiri, who is encouraged by the OL project, will arrive in Lyon tonight where he will be welcomed by Juninho. The finalisation of the transfer remains conditional on the result of the medical examination that the player will pass this Monday morning and the finalisation of the last administrative formalities."
