Joshua Kimmich extends his stay with Bayern Munich by signing new four-year contract
Today at 7:08 PM
Bayern Munich have confirmed that they've tied down Joshua Kimmich to fresh terms which will see him stay at the reigning Bundesliga champions until at least 2025. The German star signed from RB Leipzig in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.
Ever since his move in 2015, Joshua Kimmich has been a valuable asset for Bayern Munich with him playing a key role in their battle to win various trophies and maintain their iron like grip on the Bundesliga. Along the way, the German has made more than 250 appearances while winning 17 trophies, including 6 Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.
But with the German giants keen to avoid a repeat of the David Alaba case, where the player joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, reports indicated that Kimmich was set to get a lucrative contract extension. That comes after an instrumental 2020-21 campaign by the midfielder where he scored five goals and 14 assists. It has seen Bayern confirm that the 26-year old has committed to a new deal which will see him stay in Germany until at least 2025.
Kimmich ends speculation and rumours which state that he was looking to leave and is now said to be the successor to the captain's armband worn by Manuel Neuer. The midfielder confirmed the news, in an interview, and revealed that he is comfortable at Bayern and believes that he still has a lot to achieve with the club.
“I have a team with which I can achieve anything, and a lot of my teammates have become real friends. That's why I started playing soccer in the first place: Because it should be fun,” Kimmich told the club’s official website.
“I don't see myself at the end of my development yet and I am convinced that a lot is possible at FC Bayern in the next few years. In addition, my family feels very comfortable here. Munich has become a second home. The combination that we have here cannot be found anywhere in the world.”
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić also expressed his delight that Kimmich has signed a new contract amidst rumours of a potential move away.
“With this contract extension, FC Bayern is sending a clear signal both internally and externally. We want to sign our best players over the long term. Joshua Kimmich will develop his great quality as a leading player at FC Bayern in the next few years and make history,” Salihamidžić said, reported Goal.
"He is a world-class footballer with an outstanding mentality and, as a professional and a person, offers everything that has always distinguished FC Bayern."
#JK2025 👉🏽😲🤹🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/qzd9QFNwNE— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 23, 2021
