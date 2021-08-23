Joshua Kimmich extends his stay with Bayern Munich by signing new four-year contract

But with the German giants keen to avoid a repeat of the David Alaba case, where the player joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, reports indicated that Kimmich was set to get a lucrative contract extension. That comes after an instrumental 2020-21 campaign by the midfielder where he scored five goals and 14 assists. It has seen Bayern confirm that the 26-year old has committed to a new deal which will see him stay in Germany until at least 2025.