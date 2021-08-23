Chelsea don’t have biggest squad but it’s competitive one, asserts Thomas Tuchel
Today at 4:40 PM
With Chelsea signing only two players this summer, Thomas Tuchel stated while he is very happy with the team he has, it is still not a big squad which could prove problematic this season. The Blues have spent £98 million to add Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Bettinelli to their ranks so far this summer.
Despite winning the Champions League last season, Chelsea fans and critics alike believed that the Blues weren’t the perfect side that Thomas Tuchel had made them to look like. They struggled to score goals across the entirety of the 2020/21 Premier League season as Jorginho finished as their top scorer with 7 penalties which hurt their chances at a title win. But, things changed this summer with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.
Yet, many believe that the club are not done with their transfer business amidst rumours of a potential move for Jules Kounde. But in light of the rumours and links to a catalogue of players, Thomas Tuchel has conceded that he doesn’t have the biggest squad but still believes that it’s a competitive team across all positions. The German further added that this is a strong group but will face a tough time given the fixture list that the Blues have.
"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic today and that meant everybody else was in the squad. That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions," Tuchel said, reported Goal.
“This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America. So if we want to compete we need this level.
“But at the same time, it's also important we're a strong group, this was maybe the key for the last half a year. We played with a strong bond and a great team spirit. This is a challenge for the team and for me to create this atmosphere again. And that everybody is ready to take hard decisions and keep pushing the team. If we do this we can achieve more than we have."
