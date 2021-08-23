1960 Rome Olympics footballer SS Hakim passes away

However, he missed out on the 1962 Asian Games, when India went on to claim the gold medal. Post his playing days, the Olympian was involved in various managerial stints, having assisted P.K.Banerjee for the 1982 Asian Games. Hakim also independently led Mahindra and Mahindra (later, Mahindra United) to a Durand Cup triumph in 1988, overcoming a strong East Bengal side.