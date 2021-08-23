1960 Rome Olympics footballer SS Hakim passes away

Today at 1:11 PM
Former Indian footballer and part of the squad that featured in the 1960 Rome Olympics, SS Hakim, passed away at the age of 82, in Gulbarga, last Sunday. Post his playing days, Hakim was seen in various managerial roles, having assisted the legendary P.K.Benerjee for the 1982 Asian Games.
SS Hakim, considered a ‘half-back’, thrived in the Indian football circuit during the late 1950s, while he was inducted into the Indian national team under the stewardship of his father, the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim. At the age of 82, the former footballer passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Gulbarga.
He was a part of the squad that featured in the 1960 Rome Olympics – the last time that the Indian football team featured at the Games.
However, he missed out on the 1962 Asian Games, when India went on to claim the gold medal. Post his playing days, the Olympian was involved in various managerial stints, having assisted P.K.Banerjee for the 1982 Asian Games. Hakim also independently led Mahindra and Mahindra (later, Mahindra United) to a Durand Cup triumph in 1988, overcoming a strong East Bengal side.
His last major coaching stints were at Goa-based Salgaoncar FC, followed by Bengal Mumbai FC in 2004-05. The Dronacharya Awardee has been a FIFA badge holder international referee, having officiated in Asian Club Cup games.
