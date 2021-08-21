Reports | Tottenham set to sign Metz’s Pape Sarr ahead of Manchester City for €10 million fee

However, ESPN have reported that Spurs are closing in on a transfer for the Senegalese midfielder from Metz with a potential move set to take place this summer. The fee is estimated to be a €10 million transfer fee with €5m in add-ons. Fabio Paratici, the Tottenham sporting director is in talks with the agent of the player to negotiate personal terms on the contract. Not only that, the French side are optimistic on concluding a deal that would allow Sarr to stay on loan for the rest of the season.