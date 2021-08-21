Reports | Tottenham set to sign Metz’s Pape Sarr ahead of Manchester City for €10 million fee
Today at 12:20 AM
According to ESPN, Tottenham are closing in on a move for Metz midfielder Pape Sarr after coming to an agreement over a €15 million fee, including add-ons. The 18-year-old is considered to be a highly rated prospect and has been linked with a move to Manchester City, among many other teams.
Despite being only 18- years old, defensive midfielder Pape Sarr was one of the best performing players in Ligue 1 last season as he established his place for Metz. In his first season in the league, the Senegalese made 22 appearances while scoring three goals in the process. It has seen the teenage starlet heavily linked with a move away amidst serious interest from England with both Manchester City and Tottenham keen on a move.
However, ESPN have reported that Spurs are closing in on a transfer for the Senegalese midfielder from Metz with a potential move set to take place this summer. The fee is estimated to be a €10 million transfer fee with €5m in add-ons. Fabio Paratici, the Tottenham sporting director is in talks with the agent of the player to negotiate personal terms on the contract. Not only that, the French side are optimistic on concluding a deal that would allow Sarr to stay on loan for the rest of the season.
Reports have further indicated that Manchester City was also keen on agreeing to a deal with the French prospect but the North London club were quicker to negotiate a deal. The transfer is set to be finalized soon although no contract details have been released as of yet.
