Reports | Tottenham hold talks with Ilaix Moriba’s agents over potential move to North London

Following an impressive breakout season last term, many expected Ilaix Moriba to play a key role for Barcelona this season but things haven’t gone according to plan. Instead, the young midfielder has been shuttled over to the club’s B team recently with the two parties struggling to come to an agreement over a contract extension. The 18-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and that has seen his agents demand a large wage increase to stay at the Camp Nou.