Reports | Tottenham hold talks with Ilaix Moriba’s agents over potential move to North London
Today at 2:46 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have reportedly held a discussion with Ilaix Moriba’s agent over the possibility of the young starlet signing for the North London side. The 18-year-old is in a contract standoff with Barcelona and has been reportedly demoted by the club to their B team.
Following an impressive breakout season last term, many expected Ilaix Moriba to play a key role for Barcelona this season but things haven’t gone according to plan. Instead, the young midfielder has been shuttled over to the club’s B team recently with the two parties struggling to come to an agreement over a contract extension. The 18-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and that has seen his agents demand a large wage increase to stay at the Camp Nou.
However, that has not gone down well with Barcelona, who are in financial difficulties, and reports have indicated that talks between the two parties broke down weeks ago. That has seen Moriba linked with a move away and the Daily Mail has reported that Tottenham are his latest suitor. The North London side has reportedly made contact with Moriba’s agents to sound out a potential move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the future.
But even then, the report has indicated that Spurs are keeping their hopes over a move to a minimum amidst serious interest from RB Leipzig, Manchester City and Chelsea. Although the potential to land one of La Masia’s gems for a fee of just around £13 million has many excited with the list of suitors for Ilaix Moriba increasing day by day.
