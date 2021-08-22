Reports | AC Milan and Inter Milan to battle it out for Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne

Following his impressive Euro 2020, it has seen the rumour mill abuzz with a potential move for Lorenzo Insigne and the fact that he has one year left on his contract, hasn’t helped Napoli’s case. The two parties are reportedly in talks over a potential contract extension for the forward but so far the two sides have failed to come to an agreement. However, that has seen quite a few clubs keep an eye on Insigne’s situation with the forward also reportedly looking for a new challenge.