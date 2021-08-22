Reports | AC Milan and Inter Milan to battle it out for Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne
Today at 2:27 PM
According to Calciomercato, both AC Milan and Inter Milan are keen on a move for Lorenzo Insigne with the forward reportedly looking for a new challenge. The 30-year-old has only one year left on his current deal but has spent the entirety of his career so far with Napoli, making 397 appearances.
Following his impressive Euro 2020, it has seen the rumour mill abuzz with a potential move for Lorenzo Insigne and the fact that he has one year left on his contract, hasn’t helped Napoli’s case. The two parties are reportedly in talks over a potential contract extension for the forward but so far the two sides have failed to come to an agreement. However, that has seen quite a few clubs keep an eye on Insigne’s situation with the forward also reportedly looking for a new challenge.
But in light of another contract stalemate, Calciomercato has reported that AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly keeping an eye on the situation ahead of a potential move. Both the Milan sides have been credited with an interest in Insigne in the past but no move has materialized with the boyhood fan keen on staying at Napoli. However, things are set to change soon although the report has indicated that while AC Milan are willing to wait until he becomes a free-agent, Inter are looking at a €20 million move this summer.
Furthermore, the report has indicated that there is interest from outside Italy as well for the winger, who finished last season with 19 Serie A goals, but no club has been credited as of yet. Calciomercato has further revealed that contract talks with Napoli are still ongoing although while the club are offering a salary in the region of €4.5 million, Insigne is looking at something around €6 million which has forced a stalemate.
