Expect Paul Pogba to be at Old Trafford after August 31st deadline, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Given the speculation surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United over the last three years, it has not surprised many fans that the two parties haven’t come to an agreement over a new contract. The Frenchman has only one year left on his current deal at the club and has been linked with a move to PSG, that is now not on the cards after the club signed Lionel Messi. But that hasn’t changed the fact that the midfielder reportedly wants to leave the club in the near future.

However, with talks still ongoing over a new deal and with the transfer window still open, many fans and critics alike expect Manchester United to make a decision on Pogba’s future soon. It saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirm that he believes Paul Pogba will be at the club after the August 31st transfer deadline passes. The Red Devils’ boss further added that he’s not worried about the contract length but expects any player at the club to play at a consistent level, including Pogba.

"Yes, I expect Paul to be here when the first of September comes. If you've got a five-year contract or a one-year contract, when you sign for Man Utd you have to rise to the challenge of performing on a consistent level. I'm not worried whatsoever that the length of any player's contract is changing the level of their motivation and inspiration,” Solskjaer said, reported Goal.

“You want to play well for your team, your team-mates, yourself, your family, every time you play. What I expect is that the attitude and the approach to every game is the right one. That we have the same focus, the right focus, the right professionalism and, with that, I have no worries about Paul whatsoever.”

The midfielder had a superb opening day of the season, finishing the game with four assists and it saw many fans and critics alike praise the midfielder’s level of performance. That also included Solskjaer and he put Pogba’s performance, in the 5-1 win over Leeds United, down to the fact that the midfielder is playing alongside good players. He also added that Pogba, and the rest of the team, are all enjoying their football now which improves them even further.

“As a footballer, when you look around and you see good footballers next to you, that puts another layer of responsibility on yourself and your own performances. You have to play well to be in the team, you have to play well to be successful in this team.

“Paul is enjoying his football and I've said many times, my job is to make sure we're getting the best out of Paul and Bruno (Fernandes) and all the very good players we've got within a team structure. For me, to make players stay at Man Utd, when you see a good squad and get good results that helps. There was no better place to be when I was a player because we kept on winning,” he added.