Robert Lewandowski’s transfer rumours doesn’t bother me at all, admits Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has said that Robert Lewandowski has not talked to him in private about a move and remains unfazed about the rumours surrounding his superstar striker. The Polish international has been heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst interest from England.

Transfer rumours and speculation have started to circulate regarding the future of Robert Lewandowski who has spent seven seasons with the German champions. Speculation emerged last week when Lewandowski, who turns 33 today, was linked to several clubs around Europe after another prolific goal-scoring season in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski led Bayern to a trophy-laden season as he scored 48 goals and provided 9 assists en-route to Bayern’s ninth consecutive Bundesliga title and the Club World Cup.

That includes breaking Gerd Müller’s record of 40 goals by scoring his 41st goal of the campaign with the last kick of the season against Augsburg. It has been indicated that Lewandowski aims to pursue a new challenge in a different environment before it is too late in his career. Manchester United and Real Madrid are estimated to be among his long-standing suitors and will offer a deal to the Polish international if the opportunity arises.

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann is taking the gossip with a pinch of salt as he revealed that he is unfazed by the speculation surrounding Lewandowski. Nagelsmann has revealed that the Polish striker has not offered any indication to him about wanting a move.

"That doesn't bother me at all if I'm being honest. That is part of the business. If I were not a manager at Bayern, but at another big club, I would always ask about that name and hope that something would work. It's because he scores a lot and is the most dangerous striker out there. This is completely normal,” Nagelsmann said in his press conference.

“The only thing that matters to me is how the player reacts - and Lewy is in top shape. He talks a lot to me and the players in training. He is not a satellite that isolates himself and hopes that he will go away.

"He feels good, which was also shown by his performance against Dortmund. Even in training. A player who wants to leave would not do that. It is part of life that there are rumors. Live and let live, journalists and footballers alike. When the footballer is in a good mood, and that's the case, we're all happy." he added