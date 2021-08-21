ISL 2021-22 | Komal Thatal signs a three-year deal with Jamshedpur FC

Today at 1:48 PM
Indian winger Komal Thatal has signed a three-year deal with ISL side Jamshedpur FC ahead of the upcoming season. Having made the headlines during the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup, the footballer was roped in by ATK-Mohun Bagan back in 2018, and played 26 matches for the club, till his departure.
Komal Thatal, with his unique hairstyle and flamboyant moves, was the talk of the town during the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup. As per the norms, he was handed a lucrative contract by ATK-Mohun Bagan the following season. However, lack of playing time in a star-studded line-up was responsible for stagnancy in his otherwise memorable career.
After spending three seasons at the Kolkata-based club, the footballer has penned a down a three-year deal with fellow ISL club Jamshedpur FC. The winger kick-started his football career in 2011, when he joined the Namchi Sports Academy in his home state, following which qualified for the AIFF Elite Academy after a successful trial. Subsequently, Thatal was inducted into the U17 India team that was preparing for the World Cup.
“I am glad to take up the challenge of fighting for honours with Jamshedpur FC. It’s an amazing club with a lot of commitment towards football development. I know this is the step in the right direction for me. Under gaffer Owen Coyle’s guidance, I am looking to fight for success that the club and the fans crave so dearly,” said Komal Thatal, after signing over the dotted line.
