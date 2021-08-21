Indio to kick-off SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 3

Today at 12:48 PM
The Indian football team will begin their 2021 SAFF Championship campaign against Bangladesh on October 3 at the National Football Stadium, in Male. The Igor Stimac coached side is currently undergoing a preparatory camp in Kolkata, ahead of their friendly matches against Nepal, in September.
The Indian football team’s last outing was in a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, in Qatar. However, the campaign was overall a mixed bag, with the side failing to have the better of a low-ranked Afghan side in each of their two encounters. But, with Igor Stimac’s contract extended further, he is aiming for an improved show in the future.
The Blue Tigers, currently undergoing a national camp in India, will fly to Nepal in September for a couple of friendly matches. Following that, the team will be in action in the 2021 SAFF Championships, with them set to kick-off the campaign against Bangladesh on October 3, at the national football stadium, in Male, Maldives.
Sunil Chhetri and Co. will face the likes of Sri Lanka on October 6, following by the Nepal tie, a couple of days later. The seven-time champions will be up against Maldives in the final round-robin fixture on October 11. The final will be played between the two-placed sides from the group stage, on October 13.
Hosts Maldives will play against Nepal, while Sri-Lanka will be up against Bangladesh in the opening two fixtures of the tournament, on October 1. Maldives is the defending champion, having edged past India 2-1 in the final of the previous edition in Bangladesh, in 2018.
