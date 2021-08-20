Still some things to sort out but Aaron Ramsdale is what we want, proclaims Mikel Arteta
Today at 3:36 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing his medical with the club and revealed that the goalkeeper is exactly what the North London side wants. The 23-year-old was a part of Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United team last season but struggled to make an impact.
Having already confirmed moves for Albert Sambi Lonkonga, Ben White, Nuno Tavares and now Martin Odegaard, reports have indicated that Arsenal is far from finished. The North London side are looking at completely overhauling their team this summer after they missed out on European qualification with an eighth-place finish in the 2020/21 season. However, while reports indicated that their move for Aaron Ramsdale had failed, the two parties have recently come to an agreement.
Arsenal are reportedly set to pay £24 million, plus £6 million in add-ons to the Championship side for Ramsdale with Mikel Arteta all but confirming the move. However, the Arsenal boss admitted that there are still a few details left to iron out alongside Ramsdale’s medical but the goalkeeper is exactly the man the club wanted. He also added that the fans will love the 23-year-old but they’ll need to give him time to achieve his “huge, huge potential”.
"There is still some paperwork getting done. He had his medical as well mostly done. There is still some things to sort with Sheffield [United]. Aaron is a really talented young goalkeeper with huge experience. He’s going to bring competition, which is what we want. Healthy competition, quality competition,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
“We wanted a goalkeeper there and we ended up with Aaron. Give him some time. I think they're [Arsenal fans] going to love his personality, his character, the quality that he has as a goalkeeper and what he's going to offer. He has a huge, huge potential."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.