Still some things to sort out but Aaron Ramsdale is what we want, proclaims Mikel Arteta

Having already confirmed moves for Albert Sambi Lonkonga, Ben White, Nuno Tavares and now Martin Odegaard, reports have indicated that Arsenal is far from finished. The North London side are looking at completely overhauling their team this summer after they missed out on European qualification with an eighth-place finish in the 2020/21 season. However, while reports indicated that their move for Aaron Ramsdale had failed, the two parties have recently come to an agreement.