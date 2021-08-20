Reports | Lionel Messi’s debut for Paris Saint-Germain set to be delayed even further

Messi didn’t play in PSG’s first game of the season and ESPN has now reported that the Argentine won’t be doing so in the club’s second game of the season either. Mauricio Pochettino has had very little to say on Messi’s involvement at the club and has been tight-lipped ever since the former Barcelona man signed for PSG. However, the report has indicated that Messi’s absence has more to do with the fact that he hasn’t trained since he helped Argentina lift the Copa America.