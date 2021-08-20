Reports | Lionel Messi’s debut for Paris Saint-Germain set to be delayed even further
Today at 2:51 PM
According to ESPN, Lionel Messi won’t make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain this weekend against Brest despite the Argentine been unveiled to the fans last weekend at the Parc des Prince. The 34-year-old signed for the Parisians on a free-transfer from Barcelona but is yet to play for the club.
Despite Paris Saint-Germain’s season starting with a 4-2 home win to Strasbourg last weekend, it was the pre-match celebrations that had many fans enthralled. That was because PSG unveiled new signing Lionel Messi, alongside their four other players, to their home fans and it was met with joyous rapture. This was his first public appearance in the stadium as a PSG player and while many have waited for his debut at the club, the wait still goes on.
Messi didn’t play in PSG’s first game of the season and ESPN has now reported that the Argentine won’t be doing so in the club’s second game of the season either. Mauricio Pochettino has had very little to say on Messi’s involvement at the club and has been tight-lipped ever since the former Barcelona man signed for PSG. However, the report has indicated that Messi’s absence has more to do with the fact that he hasn’t trained since he helped Argentina lift the Copa America.
The 34-year-old’s free-agency meant that he wasn’t able to train or be a part of pre-season friendlies which has hurt his match fitness and sharpness. That has been a major reason why the club is taking it easy although ESPN has further reported that Messi could very well make his debut for his new side next weekend.
