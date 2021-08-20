Reports | Bernardo Silva rejects Tottenham move as part of Harry Kane deal
Today at 6:24 PM
According to the Athletic, Bernardo Silva has refused to move to Tottenham as a part of the Harry Kane deal with the attacker reportedly keen on a move to Spain instead. The 27-year-old signed for the Cityzens in 2017 and has since made over 200 appearances for the club, winning three league titles.
With Manchester City thriving over the last few years, few will deny the part that Bernardo Silva has played in it with the midfielder now a key part of the team. While he initially struggled to adapt following his move from AS Monaco in 2017, Silva turned things up in the next term with a season-defining performance. It saw the 27-year-old become an undroppable player but things have changed since then.
Last season saw Silva struggle to find the level of form that had many heralding him as Manchester City’s superstar with the attacker netting just twice in the league. That combined with a lack of game time has seen him linked with a move away especially as a part of City’s deal for Harry Kane. However, the Athletic have reported that Silva has rejected any move to Tottenham with the Portuguese international holding out for a move to Spain instead.
The report has indicated that Silva was a part of the first offer that the Cityzens handed to Tottenham, which was rejected, but now has refused to be a part of it. The club has reportedly allowed the 27-year-old to leave if they get a suitable offer for him after signing Jack Grealish. Silva is reportedly open to leaving as well especially as Grealish’s move means game-time will be limited and Atletico Madrid are interested in a potential move.
