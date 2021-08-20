ISL 2021-22 | Kerala Blasters FC extends Givson Singh's contract by one-year

Today at 1:09 PM
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC have extended the contract of midfielder Givson Singh by one-year, which will keep him at the club till 2024. The Manipuri playmaker made his ISL debut last season against Mumbai City FC, having played three matches overall for the 'Manjappada'.
Kerala Blasters FC is delighted to announce the one year-contract extension of their midfielder, Givson Singh that keeps him as a part of the club till 2024.
Hailing from Moirang, a small town in Manipur, Givson started his football career with Punjab FC, where his impressive performances led his way to the India youth set-up. In 2016, he became a part of the All India Football Federation’s Elite Academy where he spent three years in training before joining the Indian Arrows. The 19-year old also played an important part in the U-16 Indian national team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia. He has represented the India U-17 team several times. He also marked his debut in the U-19 team against Russia in an international friendly in 2019.
After a short stint in the Indian Arrows, Givson joined Kerala Blasters FC in the Season 7 of ISL where he made three appearances for the club.
“I’m happy and proud to extend my stay here at Kerala Blasters. I'm looking forward to repaying their trust on the field, by committing my 100% for the team, in the upcoming season,” says Givson Singh.
“Givson has a lot of attitude and potential and I am happy to continue working with such a player in the upcoming seasons too. I wish him all the very best and extend my full support in his football career,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.
