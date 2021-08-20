ISL 2021-22 | Kerala Blasters FC extends Givson Singh's contract by one-year

Hailing from Moirang, a small town in Manipur, Givson started his football career with Punjab FC, where his impressive performances led his way to the India youth set-up. In 2016, he became a part of the All India Football Federation’s Elite Academy where he spent three years in training before joining the Indian Arrows. The 19-year old also played an important part in the U-16 Indian national team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia. He has represented the India U-17 team several times. He also marked his debut in the U-19 team against Russia in an international friendly in 2019.