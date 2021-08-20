Croatia stint will would test me to the the limit, claims Sandesh Jhinghan
Today at 12:55 PM
Indian centre-back Sandesh Jhinghan believes that his stint with Croatian top-tier side HNK Sibenik will test him to the limit, as well as enhance his game. Having played his entire career in the Indian circuit, the Kerala-based footballer recently joined the European club from ATK-Mohun Bagan.
Sandesh Jhinghan has emerged as one of the core players in the Indian national team over the last few years, after his breakthrough in the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League. Having played a majority of his career for Kerala Blasters FC, the defender was roped in by ATK-Mohun Bagan last season, with him playing 22 matches for the club.
It was a few days ago that Sandesh signed for Croatian top-tier side HNK Sibenik, which was well on course with his dream of playing in Europe. The footballer has already joined the club and is waiting for his first cap. As per the footballer, the stint with HNK Sibenik will test him to the limit, as well as enhance his game, however, he trusts his work ethic to face the stiff challenge.
“This will enhance my game. This is where I would be tested to my limit. Challenges-wise, if I can put in the work, if I stay disciplined enough then I can see if I can get into the starting XI. It’s quite challenging but I trust myself, my work ethic, it’s always on me whether I will play or not,” said Sandesh Jhinghan, during a virtual press conference, from Croatia.
The current Indian footballer of the year was present at HNK Sibenik’s home match against Hrvatski Dragovoljac, which the hosts eventually won. Throwing some light into his personal aims, Sandesh revealed that he is in a stage where he wanted to test himself at the highest level possible and the Croatian league will give him the perfect opportunity to do so.
“I think I am at a stage of my career where I really want to test myself in the highest level possible and I think this is the perfect platform for me. It has been my personal desire to play in Europe and I have taken up this challenge upon myself,” added the former ATK-Mohun Bagan footballer.
