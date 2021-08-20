Arsenal sign Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid for reported £30 million fee

Following Martin Ødegaard’s impressive performances, despite injuries, during his loan spell, many expected the midfielder’s move to Arsenal to be made permanent. However, with issues over the club’s finances and Ødegaard’s insistence on a return to Real Madrid, it saw no move materialize before Euro 2020 with the young star returning to the Santiago Bernabeu instead. But with new Los Blancos’ boss Carlo Ancelotti unable to guarantee game-time, things have changed.