Arsenal sign Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid for reported £30 million fee
Today at 12:52 PM
After weeks of speculation, Arsenal have confirmed that they have signed Martin Ødegaard for a reported fee of around 30 million from Real Madrid. The Norwegian international spent six months on loan in North London towards the end of last season, making 20 appearances across all competitions.
Following Martin Ødegaard’s impressive performances, despite injuries, during his loan spell, many expected the midfielder’s move to Arsenal to be made permanent. However, with issues over the club’s finances and Ødegaard’s insistence on a return to Real Madrid, it saw no move materialize before Euro 2020 with the young star returning to the Santiago Bernabeu instead. But with new Los Blancos’ boss Carlo Ancelotti unable to guarantee game-time, things have changed.
It saw Martin Ødegaard heavily linked with a move back to Arsenal especially in light of Joe Willock’s move to Newcastle United for a reported 20 million fee. That helped the club’s cause with them now confirming that a permanent deal for the 22-year-old Norwegian is done and dusted. Ødegaard signs for a reported £30 million fee with him signing a contract until June 2026 although Arsenal's statement only revealed that he'll wear the number 8.
“Martin Odegaard has joined us in a permanent transfer from Real Madrid. The Norwegian international re-joins after spending the second half of last season on loan with us, during which time he made 20 appearances, notably scoring in our Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in March,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
“The 22 year-old started his career in Norway with Stromsgodset, where he made his debut as a 15 year-old in April 2014, becoming the youngest-ever player to feature in Norway’s top division. He was signed by Real Madrid in January 2015 and subsequently became their youngest player in May 2015.”
Welcome høme, Martin Ødegaard 👋🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/OUlG9YGDKj— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.