Winning is the only thing that matters to me, reveals Romelu Lukaku
Today at 6:08 PM
Romelu Lukaku returned to his former club Chelsea, a decade after he joined the club in 2011 for a reported club-record fee of £97.5 million from Inter. Lukaku aims to set himself apart in the history books by winning several trophies with the London club.
The reigning European champions lacked a top goalscorer last season with Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner only providing a minuscule combined 24 goals in all competitions. Chelsea now possesses one of the best goalscorers in the world in the form of Romelu Lukaku, who enjoyed a fruitful stint the past two years with Inter Milan under Antonio Conte.
Lukaku will hope to put his underwhelming spell at Manchester United behind him where he was constantly criticized for his physique and first touch. Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were unable to bring the best out of the Belgian and he was ultimately let go. Things changed under Conte, who tried to sign the Belgian when he was at Chelsea and significantly improved the Belgian’s game.
The 28-year-old was happy at Inter but the club's financial difficulties proved to be too much and made it impossible for him to stay. But in an interview, Lukaku admitted that he aims to prove that he is the final piece of the jigsaw required for Thomas Tuchel to turn Chelsea into title contenders.
“My journey has had a lot of ups and downs but if you keep performing you will always get a chance. My relationship with the club has always been great and to be back is a good feeling.
“It’s not about records. It’s about winning trophies. I’ve realised how different people’s attitude is towards you when you win something. In conversations I had with Didier Drogba or John Terry or Antonio Conte, the respect I have is different when you start winning.” said Lukaku in an interview with The Guardian
“That was something I really wanted. I wanted to win so bad. I went to Inter and then we did. That’s the only thing that matters to me – winning. Scoring goals, that’s beautiful. I know I am in a position where I can score a lot of goals. But winning trophies, that sets you apart.” he added
