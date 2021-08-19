Sandesh Jhinghan pens down one-year contract with Croatian top-tier side HNK Sibenik

Indian international Sandesh Jhinghan has signed Croatian top-tier side HNK Sibenik after a one-year stint with ISL side ATK-Mohun Bagan. The centre-back has been roped in by the European side on a one-year deal, keeping him till the end of the current season, with an option to extend it for a year.

Indian defender Sandesh Jhinghan scripted his name on the elite list of Indian footballers to sign for a top-tier European club after he signed over the dotted line for Croatian outfit HNK Sibenik. The contract will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season, with an option to the extent it for another year.

After a long association with Kerala Blasters FC, the solidly built stopper joined ATK-Mohun Bagan last season and guided them to a second-place finish in the Indian Super League. However, his stay at the century-old club was short-lived, with the European deal surfacing in the build-up to the new season. Sandesh, who has been keen on plying trade in the west, has finally got his breakthrough.

"I think I am at a stage of my career where I really want to test myself at the highest level possible and I think this is the perfect platform for me. As I have said, it has been my desire to play in Europe and I have taken up this challenge upon myself," said Sandesh Jhinghan.

Founded in 1932, HNK Sibenik sprung back into the top-tier only last season, after an eight-year hiatus, under new management. The Mario Rosas-coached side finished at the 6th spot in the 2020-21 Croatian First Football League. The manager, meanwhile, was pleased to have Sandesh Jhinghan in his ranks for the rest of the season.

"We are very happy that Sandesh is with us. We know he will help us achieve the goals that we have set for ourselves during the season. His stint here will help him grow as a player and person," said HNK coach Mario Rosas.

"We hope that he will continue to be an example for Indian footballers. He has demonstrated his ambition and competitiveness by wanting to get out of his comfort zone and show what Indian footballers are capable of.”