Reports | Bayern Munich not looking to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer 

Robert Lewandowski, who turns 33 this weekend, has been heavily linked with several clubs around Europe after another prolific goal-scoring season in the Bundesliga. Not only that, he played a key role as the club lifted its ninth consecutive league title. Several reports have claimed that Lewandowski had asked to leave the German champions before the end of the current transfer window with him keen on a new challenge. Chelsea was rumoured to be interested in signing the Polish international before they acquired Romelu Lukaku with Real Madrid, Barcelona and a few others all reportedly keen as well.