Reports | Bayern Munich not looking to sell Robert Lewandowski this summer
Today at 6:27 PM
According to Goal, Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Germany this summer for a new challenge but Bayern Munich are not considering a sale for their star striker. The Polish striker has thrived for the Bavarian giants ever since his move from Borussia Dortmund, netting 297 goals in 331 appearances.
Robert Lewandowski, who turns 33 this weekend, has been heavily linked with several clubs around Europe after another prolific goal-scoring season in the Bundesliga. Not only that, he played a key role as the club lifted its ninth consecutive league title. Several reports have claimed that Lewandowski had asked to leave the German champions before the end of the current transfer window with him keen on a new challenge. Chelsea was rumoured to be interested in signing the Polish international before they acquired Romelu Lukaku with Real Madrid, Barcelona and a few others all reportedly keen as well.
However, according to reports from Goal, Lewandowski is not for sale and will not leave Bayern Munich in this transfer window. The report has suggested that Lewandowski hopes to pursue other challenges but Bayern will not consider any sale under any circumstance as they hope to win silverware across domestic and European competitions. It is understood that Lewandowski has accepted the club's position and will not push for a transfer.
The Bavarians are understood to have taken a firm stance and Lewandowski has accepted the club's position and speculation has indicated that it is because of his contract situation. The Pole’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023 which means that he will only have 12 months remaining on his contract starting next summer. It is understood that this will make it easier for him to push for a transfer elsewhere.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.