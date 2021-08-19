Proud and happy to have reached this figure for Barcelona, proclaims Antoine Griezmann

Today at 6:08 PM
Following his 100th appearance for Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann has confessed that he is proud and happy to reach this figure and hopes to play another 100 games for the Spanish side. The Frenchman signed for the La Liga giants in the summer of 2019 and has scored 35 goals for the club.
Antoine Griezmann started in Barcelona's opening game of the new season against Real Sociedad and made his 100th appearance for the club as they won a 4-2 victory. However, with Barcelona facing financial difficulties over the summer, the club had indicated that it would be open to selling the Frenchman for the right price. There was reported interest from Atletico who wished to take the Frenchman back and reunite him with manager Diego Simeone.
There were also talks of Manchester City being interested this summer as their pursuit for a striker continues in this transfer window. Though he has been linked with an exit over the summer, the French star has indicated that he hopes to stay at Barcelona for the future. It saw Griezmann admit that he hopes to play another 100 games for the Catalan giants after reaching such a prestigious milestone. Of the 100 games he has played for Barcelona, 78 have been made in La Liga, with 16 in the Champions League, 9 in the Copa del Rey, and 3 in the Spanish Super Cup.
"I am proud and happy to have reached this figure. I hope I get to play another 100 games and carry on giving everything to make history with this club. I want to keep helping the team both on and off the pitch, in attack and defence, and enjoying being at Barca," Griezmann told Barcelona’s official website.
