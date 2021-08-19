Proud and happy to have reached this figure for Barcelona, proclaims Antoine Griezmann

There were also talks of Manchester City being interested this summer as their pursuit for a striker continues in this transfer window. Though he has been linked with an exit over the summer, the French star has indicated that he hopes to stay at Barcelona for the future. It saw Griezmann admit that he hopes to play another 100 games for the Catalan giants after reaching such a prestigious milestone. Of the 100 games he has played for Barcelona, 78 have been made in La Liga, with 16 in the Champions League, 9 in the Copa del Rey, and 3 in the Spanish Super Cup.