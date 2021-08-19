India to play couple of friendlies against Nepal in September

The Indian national team last played an international match against Afghanistan during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, in Qatar. It was a few days back that the squad assembled for a national camp in Kolkata, ahead of the future assignments, as they kicked-off with a friendly match against IFA XI, on August 16. However, some of the players on club duty for the AFC Cup, along with Sandesh Jhinghan are absent from the camp.