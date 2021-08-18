Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli arrives in Turin ahead of €35 million move to Juventus
Juventus have confirmed that Manuel Locatelli has arrived at the club for a medical ahead of his two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €35 million from Sassuolo. The 23-year-old midfielder was one of the standout stars at Euro 2020 and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Following a beyond impressive 2020/21 season for Sassuolo, it saw Manuel Locatelli become one of Italy’s key players under Roberto Mancini with the midfielder thriving at Euro 2020. That put the 23-year-old on the world stage with more than a few clubs keen on a move for the midfielder. But despite serious interest from England and Germany, no move materialized amidst rumours that Locatelli was only looking to sign for Juventus.
But with the Old Lady and Sassuolo in talks, the two parties were struggling to come to an agreement but things have changed over the last few days. It saw transfer expert Fabrizio Romano report that the clubs have come to an agreement with Juventus set to sign Locatelli on a two year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €35 million in 2023. The report also indicated that the 23-year-old was set to complete a medical soon and that has been confirmed by Juventus.
The club, across their social media pages, released a photo of Locatelli at the club and confirmed in a short statement that the midfielder was in Turin for a medical. This effectively brings an end to the saga with the Italian set to sign a contract until 2026, which includes the two year spell on loan.
August 18, 2021
