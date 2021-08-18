Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli arrives in Turin ahead of €35 million move to Juventus

But with the Old Lady and Sassuolo in talks, the two parties were struggling to come to an agreement but things have changed over the last few days. It saw transfer expert Fabrizio Romano report that the clubs have come to an agreement with Juventus set to sign Locatelli on a two year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €35 million in 2023. The report also indicated that the 23-year-old was set to complete a medical soon and that has been confirmed by Juventus.