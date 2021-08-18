Reports | Wolverhampton Wanderers set to offer €25 million for Valencia's Goncalo Guedes
Today at 5:51 PM
According to Goal, Wolves are looking to sign Valencia star Goncalo Guedes for a reported fee of €25m this summer with the club looking to reinforce their team. The forward signed for the La Liga side from PSG in 2018 for a fee of €40m, making him the club's most expensive signing in their history.
Goncalo Guedes initially arrived in Valencia in the summer of 2017 on a one-year loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain. He was instrumental in leading the Spanish side to a fourth-place finish in La Liga with 6 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. Despite interest from several Premier League teams the following summer, Valencia was able to secure the permanent signing of Guedes from PSG for a club record fee and the forward has starred for them since.
That includes a key role in the 2019 Copa del Rey Final leading Valencia to a victory over Barcelona, winning the club's first trophy in 11 years. That form and talent has seen interest spike in the forward and Goal has reported that Wolves are set to submit an offer estimated to be between €25-30 million for the Valencia winger. However, he is seen as a pivotal member of the squad and thus the report has indicated that Valencia does not intend to lose Guedes but need to find a way to balance the books.
Furthermore, Valencia owner Peter Lim's excellent relationship with agent Jorge Mendes could pave the way for a move to Wolves in the current transfer window. The Portuguese international has been a long-term target for Wolves management with current boss Bruno Lage, who was the former Benfica boss, is also very keen on linking up with the Portuguese this season. There is growing optimism over the completion of the deal due to the excellent relationship between star agent Jorge Mendes and Wolves.
