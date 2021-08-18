Reports | Wolverhampton Wanderers set to offer €25 million for Valencia's Goncalo Guedes

That includes a key role in the 2019 Copa del Rey Final leading Valencia to a victory over Barcelona, winning the club's first trophy in 11 years. That form and talent has seen interest spike in the forward and Goal has reported that Wolves are set to submit an offer estimated to be between €25-30 million for the Valencia winger. However, he is seen as a pivotal member of the squad and thus the report has indicated that Valencia does not intend to lose Guedes but need to find a way to balance the books.