Reports | Tottenham targeting Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma in £25 million deal this summer
Today at 6:01 PM
According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are considering a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma with a potential £25 million fee said to be the Frenchman’s price-tag. The 26-year-old finished last season with 36 appearances including playing a key role in the Blues’ Champions League exploits.
While Kurt Zouma was once considered to be a key part of Chelsea’s squad, injuries and the arrival of more experienced options has seen the Frenchman drop down the pecking order. However, that changed under Thomas Tuchel with the 26-year-old playing a key role for the club as they won the Champions League and even finished fourth in the Premier League. It saw Zouma make 36 appearances over the course of the season but things are set to change this summer.
With Chelsea looking to sign Jules Kounde in a reported £60 million move, it has seen Zouma drop even further down the pecking order. Not only that, the Blues tried to make Zouma a part of the move but to no avail which has seen Tottenham take action. Sky Sports has reported that North London side are keen to capitalize on the 26-year-old’s insistence to stay in London with a £25 million fee said to be in the mix.
The report has further indicated that West Ham are also looking at a potential move for Kurt Zouma but their top target is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, who is also on Tottenham’s radar. No move has taken place as of yet but Spurs are looking to reinforce their defensive line before the window closes despite the arrival of Cristian Romero.
