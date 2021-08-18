Reports | Tottenham targeting Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma in £25 million deal this summer

While Kurt Zouma was once considered to be a key part of Chelsea’s squad, injuries and the arrival of more experienced options has seen the Frenchman drop down the pecking order. However, that changed under Thomas Tuchel with the 26-year-old playing a key role for the club as they won the Champions League and even finished fourth in the Premier League. It saw Zouma make 36 appearances over the course of the season but things are set to change this summer.