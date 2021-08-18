Reports | Inter Milan eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram to partner Edin Dzeko

With Romelu Lukaku signing for Chelsea earlier this month, it has seen Inter Milan look for reinforcements with the club already signing Edin Dzeko. However, given the Belgian’s prolific nature in front of goal ever since his arrival in Italy, the Nerazzurri are looking at options to help out Dzeko this season. Reports have indicated that their list includes Duvan Zapata and Joaquin Correa although recent reports have revealed that Marcus Thuram is on their list as well.