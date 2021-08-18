Reports | Inter Milan eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram to partner Edin Dzeko
Today at 6:51 PM
According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram with the club looking to reinforce their front-line. The Nerazzurri have signed Edin Dzeko to replace Romelu Lukaku but want another name to help take the pressure off the Bosnian.
With Romelu Lukaku signing for Chelsea earlier this month, it has seen Inter Milan look for reinforcements with the club already signing Edin Dzeko. However, given the Belgian’s prolific nature in front of goal ever since his arrival in Italy, the Nerazzurri are looking at options to help out Dzeko this season. Reports have indicated that their list includes Duvan Zapata and Joaquin Correa although recent reports have revealed that Marcus Thuram is on their list as well.
Sky Sports has reported that the French forward has impressed those at Inter Milan with his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach over the last few years. The son of Lillian Thuram, the 24-year-old’s flexibility to play across the front-line is one of the key reasons why Inter are considering a move with them also reportedly in talks with agent Mino Raiola.
The report has further indicated that the club believes Thuram, Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez could dovetail well although that is despite the fact that Martinez has been linked with a move away. The Argentine has become Tottenham and Manchester City’s top targets this summer with a reported fee of €60 million said to be in play although Inter Milan are unwilling to let the forward leave, having already lost Lukaku this summer.
