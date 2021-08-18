Reports | Arsenal closing in on Martin Ødegaard move in deal worth £34 million
Today at 6:00 PM
According to the Guardian, Arsenal is set to close a deal for Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid for an estimated fee of around £34m with the Norwegian international penning a five-year deal. The North Londoners are also looking to reopen talks with Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
Martin Ødegaard, who arrived at Real Madrid as a teenager from Norwegian club Strømsgodset in 2015, was omitted from Real Madrid's matchday squad to face Alaves in anticipation of the completion of a potential deal to Arsenal. The Guardian has reported that this comes after negotiations between Arsenal and Real Madrid have intensified and a breakthrough has been made for the transfer of Ødegaard with the fee figured to be estimated at around £34m.
The Norwegian international was identified as a key target by manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu with the pair convinced of Ødegaard's abilities due to the positive displays he showcased for the North London club in the second half of last season on loan. The report has further indicated the young midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract with Arsenal until 2026 although the club were looking at other targets until a few days ago.
Reports had indicated that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also considered a move for Leicester's James Maddison but has now opted to sign Ødegaard instead with the midfielder not convinced by his future prospects at the Spanish capital. The North London side have also sold Joe Willock to Newcastle for a fee of £25 million in anticipation of the Norwegian's arrival and are looking to complete a deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after reopening talks with Sheffield United.
