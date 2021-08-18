My story at Real Madrid has been written and I'm only focused on my work, asserts Cristiano Ronaldo

In light of rumours over his return to the Spanish capital, Cristiano Ronaldo has denied any return to Real Madrid as he revealed that his time there is over. The former Los Blancos superstar has been linked with a transfer away from Juventus this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Italian side after joining them over 3 years ago from Real Madrid. Ronaldo has scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 133 appearances for the Italian side leading them to 2 Serie A titles, 2 Supercoppa Italiana, and a Coppa Italia. However, amidst serious issues within the club has seen the forward linked with a move away, but the Portugal star has denied all transfer speculation that links him with a shocking return to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, who is entering the final year of his Juventus contract has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City among various other destinations. In an official Instagram post, the 36-year-old lambasted the media for making up "disrespectful" media reports that linked him with a move away from Juventus this summer. The constant speculation also prompted new Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to put a post on Twitter that denies all the rumours which state that he is set to reunite with the Portuguese star at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position,” Ronaldo said in an Instagram post.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff. My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records ,and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.

“And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue aficion', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine,” he added.

The uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s future has turned the heads of several clubs who look to add the mercurial Portuguese to their squads. A return to Manchester United or a move to their city rivals Manchester City is suggested as Ronaldo enters the final year of his contract. PSG have also been linked with a move despite the fact that the club recently signed Lionel Messi but Ronaldo further added that none of the news stories are true and he's breaking radio silence to tell the fans that he is staying.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk," he further added.