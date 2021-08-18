Erling Haaland could possibly stay for more than one season, proclaims Marco Rose

But with Borussia Dortmund stubborn in their refusal to sell below a potential 150 million price-tag, it has seen no move materialize as of yet. However, things could change in the future but Marco Rose believes that Haaland could stay at the Westfalenstadion for longer than just one more season. The new Borussia Dortmund manager further added that the forward still has a long-term contract at the club and has to decide for himself where his future lies.