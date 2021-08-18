Erling Haaland could possibly stay for more than one season, proclaims Marco Rose
Today at 2:22 PM
New Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose believes that Erling Haaland could stay at the club for more than just one season with Rose hoping that the Norwegian makes the right call. The forward is considered to be one of the best in the world and has been a key part of transfer rumours this summer.
Ever since Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old has done nothing but light the Bundesliga on fire with a string of sensational performances. So much so, that Haaland has scored 62 goals in 62 appearances with 18 assists to boot which has seen the Norwegian heavily linked with a move away. The likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United and a catalogue of other sides have been all linked with an interest in the young forward.
But with Borussia Dortmund stubborn in their refusal to sell below a potential 150 million price-tag, it has seen no move materialize as of yet. However, things could change in the future but Marco Rose believes that Haaland could stay at the Westfalenstadion for longer than just one more season. The new Borussia Dortmund manager further added that the forward still has a long-term contract at the club and has to decide for himself where his future lies.
"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case. In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future," Rose told Sport Bild.
“In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here."
