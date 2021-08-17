We are going to support any decision Harry Kane makes, declares Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham star Davinson Sanchez has expressed his support for Harry Kane despite the rumour mill indicating that the forward wishes to leave Spurs in search of silverware. Sanchez reiterated that nobody in the squad would have an issue with Kane if he stays at the club beyond the transfer window.

Manchester City continues to be strongly linked to Harry Kane who could move on for a potentially record-breaking fee in the current transfer window. The Tottenham forward has repeatedly stated his intentions of landing major silverware at this stage of his career having made futile attempts with Spurs in various competitions in European football.

It has seen Pep Guardiola confirm his intentions to make an offer for the wantaway star if Tottenham are willing to open talks for a sale with a potential €150 million fee involved. However, Spurs have made it clear that Kane is not for sale as they believe the England captain is a valuable member of the squad and a key part of their team for the current season.

The North London side are under no pressure to let go of their prized asset as they have tied him down to a contract that runs up through the summer of 2024. Yet despite the transfer rumours, Davinson Sanchez has expressed his support for the star striker and stressed that there will be no animosity towards Kane if he does end up staying at the club.

"Harry is the best No.9 in the world. There’s no doubt about it. If someone says differently they just do not understand football. I'm his team mate so I can't get deep on the situation because it’s a situation that is being discussed between Harry and the people above,” Sanchez said, reported Goal.

“We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side. If he has the chance to be with us on the pitch then ,of course, he’s going to help us, there’s no doubt about it.

“Everybody here knows just how professional he is and no-one can have any doubts about how good he is as a player, how good he is as a person, and his professionalism, as I say. We are just on his side and any decision that happens or he makes then we are going to support him because he gives everything for the club.

“In my position, he helps me a lot as a player and as a captain he's been very humble and is a very good person. I could keep going, I will never stop about how good he is as a person,” he added.