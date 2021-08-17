Reports | Atletico Madrid to let Kieran Trippier leave if €60 million release clause is paid
Today at 8:12 PM
According to AS, Atletico Madrid are open to letting Kieran Trippier leave this summer but only if his €60 million release clause is triggered by any of his suitors. The former Tottenham man has thrived for the Los Rojiblancos but has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal.
Ever since his move in the summer of 2019 to Atletico Madrid, Kieran Trippier has transformed his game with the right-back now considered to be amongst the best in his position. That comes after the Englishman played a key role for the Los Rojiblancos as they swept to the 2020/21 La Liga title ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, his performances has seen interest in the 30-year-old spike this summer with a return to the Premier League mooted by many news outlets.
Yet, despite serious interest from Manchester United, no move has materialized so far with the Old Trafford side reportedly looking at Trippier as a choice to reinforce their back-line. However, AS has reported that while Atletico Madrid are open to selling the full-back, they want his €60 million release clause to be triggered with there no room for negotiations. The club are keen on keeping the 30-year-old but won’t, and can’t, stop him from leaving if his release clause is triggered.
This comes following reports indicating that Arsenal have also joined the race with the Gunners looking at Trippier as a replacement in case Hector Bellerin leaves this summer. The former Tottenham man has two more years left on his contract but also has a clause that states if he plays 20 games in the final year, he’ll automatically get an extra year tacked onto the deal. That is reportedly one of the reasons why the La Liga giants aren't looking to sell with Trippier a key part of Diego Simeone's plans.
