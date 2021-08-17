Reports | Atletico Madrid to let Kieran Trippier leave if €60 million release clause is paid

Yet, despite serious interest from Manchester United, no move has materialized so far with the Old Trafford side reportedly looking at Trippier as a choice to reinforce their back-line. However, AS has reported that while Atletico Madrid are open to selling the full-back, they want his €60 million release clause to be triggered with there no room for negotiations. The club are keen on keeping the 30-year-old but won’t, and can’t, stop him from leaving if his release clause is triggered.