LOSC Lille confirm that Renato Sanches has successfully undergone knee surgery
Today at 5:24 PM
Following confirmation that he had suffered a knee injury, LOSC Lille have revealed that Renato Sanches has now successfully undergone surgery for ‘a meniscal lesion in his right knee’. The 23-year-old midfielder was a revelation for the club last season, and has been linked with a move away.
Despite struggling at Bayern Munich following a big money move from Benfica in 2016, Renato Sanches’ move to LOSC Lille in 2019 has proven to be just what the midfielder needed. It has seen the 23-year-old slowly, yet steadily figure out his way back into the football world with the Portuguese international proving to be a sensation for the club last term. Sanches played a key role as Lille won the Ligue 1 title, with them outdoing favourites PSG to the trophy.
However, amidst serious interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and clubs across Germany and Italy, the young midfielder’s future is up in the air after an injury. But in a statement, LOSC Lille have confirmed that Sanches has undergone “successful surgery” on his right knee and will start his rehab soon. The statement also revealed that the midfielder will miss out on almost six weeks of action with that set to change as his rehab progresses.
"Renato Sanches underwent successful surgery on Monday for a meniscal lesion in his right knee. Our midfielder is doing well. Renato will be able to start his rehabilitation this week. The duration of his unavailability, estimated at six weeks, will be defined more precisely in the coming weeks. Speedy recovery Renato!” reads the statement on Lille’s website.
