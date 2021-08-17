Lautaro Martinez is very happy in Milan and wants to win Scudetto again, claims Alejandro Camano
Today at 3:14 PM
Lautaro Martinez’s agent Alejandro Camano has revealed that the Argentine forward is very happy at Inter Milan and is looking forward to challenging for the Serie A title again. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England and Spain this summer but nothing has materialized so far.
Ever since his move from Racing Club in 2018, few players have impressed for Inter Milan as much as Lautaro Martinez has, with the forward thriving despite the managerial changes. The 23-year-old has netted 49 goals and 20 assists in the three years since he has arrived. Not only that, Martinez played a key role, alongside Romelu Lukaku, as Inter won the Scudetto for the first time in more than 10 years last term.
However, his form and his prowess in front of goal has seen quite a few sides heavily linked with a move away including Tottenham, Real Madrid and Barcelona, although no move has materialized yet. But in an interview, Alejandro Camano has revealed that Martinez is “very happy in Milan” and “wants to win the Scudetto” again this season with the club. The forward’s agent further added that the 23-year-old has never thought about leaving Italy and is doing everything possible to stay.
"He wants to win the Scudetto again with Inter, play a good Champions League with the Nerazzurri and, as I said before, he doesn't think at all about leaving Italy. We will do everything possible to stay with the Nerazzurri," Camano told FCInterNews.
“Martinez is very happy in Milan, he has an excellent relationship with his team-mates and with the new coach. He listened to many offers, but never took any of them seriously. He believes - and we believe - that there is still life at Inter."
