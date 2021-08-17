AS Roma sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for reported €40 million fee
Today at 5:16 PM
AS Roma have confirmed that they have signed Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in a move worth €40 million with the 23-year-old signing a five-year contract with the club. The English international made 82 appearances for the Blues, scoring thirty goals and twelve assists in the process.
Despite finishing the 2020/21 season as Chelsea’s joint top scorer, reports indicated that Tammy Abraham was unhappy with his situation at the club. The 23-year-old made only a handful of appearances post January, under Thomas Tuchel, with German manager admitting that Abraham was unhappy with his game-time. However, amidst rumours of a potential move to Arsenal, Aston Villa or even Barcelona, AS Roma have confirmed that they’ve signed the forward.
In a statement released on the club’s website, Roma confirmed that Tammy Abraham has signed for the club in a move reportedly worth around €40 million. The 23-year-old signs a five year contract and will link up with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico. Abraham revealed, in his first interview with Roma, that he was impressed by how much Roma wanted him, and believes that he’ll be a key part of their fight for trophies.
"You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately. Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be,” Abraham told Roma’s official website.
“It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team."
