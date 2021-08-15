Reports | Tammy Abraham in Italy for AS Roma medical ahead of €40 million move
Today at 7:00 PM
According to the BBC, Tammy Abraham has flown to Italy for a medical with AS Roma ahead of his €40 million move to the Stadio Olimpico from Chelsea. The 23-year-old has had a turbulent time under the new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, and was reportedly looking to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.
Despite Timo Werner’s move from RB Leipzig last summer, Tammy Abraham still managed to shine for Chelsea, with the Englishman ending as the club’s joint highest goalscorer with 12 goals. But that was despite limited game-time with the 23-year-old making only 32 appearances. That included just 22 in the league for the Blues although his game-time dwindled down even further following Thomas Tuchel’s appointment.
That saw the forward reportedly keen on leaving the club this summer amidst links to Arsenal, Aston Villa and a few clubs within Spain as well. However, AS Roma were also a suitor with Jose Mourinho a keen admirer of Abraham and the Serie A side have now reportedly won the race. It has seen the BBC reveal that Abraham is flying to Italy on Sunday ahead of a medical with the club after the two sides came to an agreement over a €40 million fee plus €5 million in add-ons.
The move comes days after Chelsea announced that they’ve re-signed Romelu Lukaku with the Belgian arriving at the club from Inter Milan for a £98 million fee, with the Nerazzurri signing Roma's Edin Dzeko as a replacement. Yet, the BBC have further reported that the Blues have also inserted a buy-back clause into the deal for Abraham which is set at €80 million. The 23-year-old will reportedly sign a five year contract with AS Roma and will earn a salary of around €4/5 million per season.
Tammy Abraham has just landed in Rome. He’ll undergo his medical and then sign as new AS Roma player until June 2026. Salary around €4/5m net per season. ✈️🇮🇹 #ASRoma— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2021
Chelsea will receive €40m plus €5m add ons on permanent deal. €80m buy-back clause starting from June 2023.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.