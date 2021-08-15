If Barcelona play collectively we can achieve lot without Lionel Messi, believes Sergino Dest

While Lionel Messi and Barcelona did come to an agreement over a major pay-cut, the La Liga ’s salary rules combined with the club’s over-bloated wage-bill meant that it couldn’t be registered. It meant that Messi and the La Liga giants would part ways for the first time in over two decades with the 34-year-old signing for PSG as a free-agent. While that broke a lot of hearts, it now has many fans scared and a little worried at how the club will cope without a key part of their team.

But with the presence of new signings like Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero , alongside a few old faces, many critics and a certain section of the fanbase believe it is possible to move forward. That was reiterated by Sergino Dest as he revealed that while the entire team was shocked at the news of Messi’s departure, he believes that the club can “achieve a lot” as a collective. The American full-back further added that it feels weird to be playing without Messi but they need to focus on the future.

"I was shocked a little bit because everyone wanted him to stay at the club. He's the best player in the world. It was a shock for everyone. We wish he could have stayed. Unfortunately, he couldn't. We've got some work to do because with Messi it is easier, he's the best player in the world. But I think if we play collectively and keep the chemistry high, we can achieve a lot,” Dest told ESPN.

"At the training ground and on the pitch, you see unbelievable things. You see how he scores those goals. What you see on the pitch is the same, even when you're that close. It's unbelievable to see him like that. We all have him in our hearts. It's Messi. It just feels weird because he played for so long at this club, almost his whole life, and suddenly he had to leave. But we have to focus on the new season."