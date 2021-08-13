Virgil van Dijk signs new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2025
In a statement, Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk has signed a long-term contract extension that will keep the defender at the club until at least 2025. The Netherlands international signed for the club in January 2018 and has since made over a 100 appearances for the Anfield side.
Virgil van Dijk’s knee injury saw Liverpool suffer immensely with the Premier League side failing to cope without a key piece of defense. The Dutch international’s presence on Jurgen Klopp’s side has been immense ever since his arrival in the winter of 2018 with him making 130 appearances since then. That period has seen the club win the Champions League and their first Premier League title before the knee injury kept him out of action for most of the 2020/21 season.
But with Liverpool looking to keep key players at the club, the Reds have followed up Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho and Alisson’s contracts with one for Van Dijk. The Dutch defender has signed a long-term extension until at least 2025 which could potentially take his time at Liverpool to just over seven years. It saw the 30-year-old admit that he is overjoyed at the new deal and proud of the hard-work they’ve managed to do so far.
“Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency. All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud. Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website.
"It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”
