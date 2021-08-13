Reports | Real Madrid open to selling Martin Ødegaard for €40 million amidst Arsenal interest
Today at 5:59 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid are reportedly open to selling Martin Ødegaard for a €40 million fee this summer amidst interest from England, Italy and even Germany for the Norwegian. The 22-year-old has struggled to play regularly for the La Liga giants with only 11 first-team appearances.
While Martin Ødegaard signed for Real Madrid in 2015 as a 16-year-old, the young starlet has struggled to consistently play for the La Liga giants over the years. Instead, he’s been sent out on a flurry of loan spells all over Europe with his most successful spell coming in Spain with Real Sociedad. But his most recent one was a six month spell towards the end of last season at Arsenal but having returned to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, things have changed.
Reports have indicated that Real Madrid are open to letting the Norwegian international leave this summer and Goal has revealed that the club have set a €40 million price-tag. The report has further revealed that Arsenal are said to be his top suitor with the North London side set to make their move once Joe Willock’s transfer to Newcastle United is confirmed. However, the Gunners aren’t the only side interested with interest from Germany and Italy as well for Ødegaard.
The 22-year-old does have two years left on his current contract but has struggled to play for the club, making only 11 first team appearances. That includes nine appearances in the first half of last season and his prospect for game-time hasn’t been made any easier, as reports have indicated that Carlo Ancelotti is unsure about his plans with Ødegaard. Goal further reported that the Los Blancos are also looking to reinforce their war-chest and have thus become more open to a move for the midfielder.
