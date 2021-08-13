Reports | Real Madrid open to selling Martin Ødegaard for €40 million amidst Arsenal interest

The 22-year-old does have two years left on his current contract but has struggled to play for the club, making only 11 first team appearances. That includes nine appearances in the first half of last season and his prospect for game-time hasn’t been made any easier, as reports have indicated that Carlo Ancelotti is unsure about his plans with Ødegaard. Goal further reported that the Los Blancos are also looking to reinforce their war-chest and have thus become more open to a move for the midfielder.