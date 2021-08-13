Reports | Manchester United and Paul Pogba continue talks over contract extension
Today at 6:31 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United believe that they can convince Paul Pogba to extend his contract beyond the expiration of his current deal despite rumours of him keen on leaving. The French midfielder has one year left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to Spain.
Following Paris Saint-Germain’s move for Lionel Messi, reports have indicated that any move for Paul Pogba by the French giants has now been shelved. That is as Manchester United were looking at a fee well above £90 million for the midfielder, despite the fact that he had only one year left on his current contract. But with no other side interested in a move, or capable of paying the asking price, the expectation is that Pogba will stay at Old Trafford beyond the August 31st summer window deadline.
Yet, while there is a fear within Old Trafford that Pogba has already made his mind up and wants to leave, ESPN has reported that the Red Devils are continuing their contract talks. The report has revealed that despite the fears, Manchester United are convinced that they can get Pogba to stay at the club with a lucrative contract offer. However, there are still some within the club who are losing hope and believe that Pogba wants to leave the club on a free-transfer at the end of the season.
The Frenchman signed for the club from Juventus in 2016 for £90 million fee and has since done relatively well for Manchester United even if he hasn’t lived up to expectations. However, with Pogba a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the club, ESPN have further reported that the club are willing to try every avenue before giving up.
Solskjaer: “Paul Pogba is a Man Utd player, one year left on his contract — every conversation and discussion is a positive one. He knows what we want”. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021
“Raphaël Varane won’t be available for tomorrow but the deal will be done soon”. #Varane
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Paul Pogba
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- Paris Saint Germain
- Real Madrid
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.