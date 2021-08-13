Reports | Manchester United and Paul Pogba continue talks over contract extension

Yet, while there is a fear within Old Trafford that Pogba has already made his mind up and wants to leave, ESPN has reported that the Red Devils are continuing their contract talks. The report has revealed that despite the fears, Manchester United are convinced that they can get Pogba to stay at the club with a lucrative contract offer. However, there are still some within the club who are losing hope and believe that Pogba wants to leave the club on a free-transfer at the end of the season.