Still bit of window to go and I’m sure things will happen either way, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 9:26 PM
Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal could make a few more additions to the squad before the transfer window ends with the Gunners’ boss keeping his options open. The North Londoners have signed three players with Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga joining for a combined £75 million.
With Arsenal finishing the 2020/21 season in eighth place, it has seen the club tighten their purse strings especially with no European football this season. However, that hasn’t stopped the club from spending heavily on players with three new faces joining up for a combined fee of around £75 million. That includes a £50 million deal for Ben White, who is joined by Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga as the new Arsenal players.
But the club are still on the lookout for a few new additions before the transfer window closes and that has all been all but confirmed by Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss admitted that while they’ve made a few moves they wanted to in the early part of the window, the club are still looking and he believes “things will happen either way”. However, Arteta also added that he’s “willing to work with the players” he has and will try to “get the best out of them”.
“Well, in this first period of the transfer window I think we’ve done a few things we wanted to do and it’s going to help us to get the squad in a much better place. There is still a bit of the window to go, so I’m sure things will happen either way. I’m willing to work with the players that I have at the moment and get the best out of them, and we will see what we can do,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
"We are talking about probably the most difficult transfer market in this industry over the last years for sure and we are trying to adapt. The club, the owners and myself, we all have the same interests, which is to make this team much stronger and we know that we still have things to do to get what we want.
"Things take time and there are all the time different parties and different interests there to get deals done. For sure we are trying to do what we can and as important as that is to make sure that the squad is healthy and we have the stability within that squad, which is something that we certainly missed last year after December so that is important as well,” he added.
