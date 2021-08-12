Reports | Tottenham and Aston Villa to battle it out for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse
Today at 9:45 PM
According to the Telegraph, both Tottenham and Aston Villa are preparing bids for Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse with the midfielder on the top of a few shortlists. The 26-year-old was handed the armband by Ralph Hasenhuttl and has thrived for Saints, making well over 300 appearances for the club.
Few players have been as consistent for Southampton as James Ward-Prowse ever since the midfielder made his debut with him showcasing his ability last term. It saw the 26-year-old play ever single Premier League game for the Saints with him netting eight goals in the process, but it’s his set-piece deliveries that have set Ward-Prowse apart. The midfielder’s threat on a dead-ball has made him a coveted choice for a few teams this summer with the transfer mill buzzing with rumours.
It has seen the Telegraph report that both Tottenham and Aston Villa are considering moves for James Ward-Prowse although Southampton want to keep him. However, with Leicester City testing their resolve for Jannik Vestergaard and Aston Villa doing the same for Danny Ings, the report has indicated that there is a chance that the St Mary’s side could be persuaded to sell the 26-year-old.
However, the question is which club wins the race as while Ward-Prowse is Dean Smith’s number one target to reinforce his midfield, Tottenham have had an eye on the midfielder since Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club. Yet, with the new league season not even days away from starting, the report has indicated that the two suitors are waiting for the right time before submitting an official bid.
