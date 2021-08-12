Reports | Tottenham and Aston Villa to battle it out for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse

Few players have been as consistent for Southampton as James Ward-Prowse ever since the midfielder made his debut with him showcasing his ability last term. It saw the 26-year-old play ever single Premier League game for the Saints with him netting eight goals in the process, but it’s his set-piece deliveries that have set Ward-Prowse apart. The midfielder’s threat on a dead-ball has made him a coveted choice for a few teams this summer with the transfer mill buzzing with rumours.